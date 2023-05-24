 Skip navigation
Clemson v Notre Dame
Notre Dame 99-to-0: No. 31 Nana Osafo-Mensah, fifth-year defensive end
2022 RedBud ProMotocross-com Chase Sexton.jpg
Saturday's Motocross Round 5 at RedBud: How to watch, start times, schedules, streams
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
US-NEWS-CHICAGO-NASCAR-1-TB
Saturday NASCAR schedule at Chicago

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa 'focused' entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Falcons’ Keith Smith arrested on traffic charge

  
Published May 24, 2023 02:28 PM

Falcons fullback Keith Smith was arrested today on traffic charges.

The specific nature of the charges has not been revealed, but Atlanta police confirmed to Fox 5 that Smith was arrested .

The Falcons confirmed to Maria Martin of 11 News in Atlanta that they are aware of the incident.

“We are aware of a legal matter involving Keith Smith this afternoon and have been informed of its details. We will have no further comment at this time,” the team said in a statement.

The 31-year-old Smith has been with the Falcons since 2019 and previously played for the Raiders and Cowboys. Last season he played in all 17 games, playing 25 percent of the Falcons’ offensive snaps and 60 percent of special teams snaps.