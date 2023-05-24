Falcons’ Keith Smith arrested on traffic charge

Falcons fullback Keith Smith was arrested today on traffic charges.

The specific nature of the charges has not been revealed, but Atlanta police confirmed to Fox 5 that Smith was arrested .

The Falcons confirmed to Maria Martin of 11 News in Atlanta that they are aware of the incident.

“We are aware of a legal matter involving Keith Smith this afternoon and have been informed of its details. We will have no further comment at this time,” the team said in a statement.

The 31-year-old Smith has been with the Falcons since 2019 and previously played for the Raiders and Cowboys. Last season he played in all 17 games, playing 25 percent of the Falcons’ offensive snaps and 60 percent of special teams snaps.