Falcons place OLB Bralen Trice, CB Harrison Hand on IR, swap fourth-string QB

The Falcons announced several transactions Sunday, two days after their first preseason game.

The team placed outside linebacker Bralen Trice and cornerback Harrison Hand on injured reserve. It also released quarterback Nathan Rourke.

The Falcons used the roster spots to sign wide receiver Jakeem Grant, running back Spencer Brown and quarterback John Paddock.

Trice was carted off in the second quarter against the Dolphins with what the Falcons confirmed was a knee injury. The third-round draft pick was listed as the backup outside linebacker behind Arnold Ebiketie on the first depth chart.

Hand left Wednesday’s practice with a knee injury.

The Falcons switched quarterbacks after Rourke, a former Canadian Football League player, went 3-of-13 for 37 yards Friday.

Rourke had replaced Paddock on the roster on Aug. 1. Paddock originally signed with the Falcons in April as an undrafted free agent from the University of Illinois.