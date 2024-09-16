Falcons put Nate Landman on IR, sign Kevin King to active roster

The Falcons ruled linebacker Nate Landman out for Monday night’s game against the Eagles on their final injury report of the week and he’ll miss at least three more games as well.

Landman was placed on injured reserve Monday. He is dealing with quad and calf injuries and will have to be on the list for at least four games before he can be activated.

Kaden Elliss, Troy Andersen, and fifth-round pick JD Bertrand are the remaining inside linebackers for the Falcons.

Atlanta filled Landman’s roster spot by signing cornerback Kevin King off of the practice squad. King made a tackle in Week One after being elevated on a temporary basis and his seven special teams snaps were his first snaps in a regular season game since 2021.

The Falcons also elevated safety Dane Cruikshank from the practice squad. He’ll revert back to that roster after Monday night’s game.