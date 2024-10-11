Falcons release Kevin King

Cornerback Kevin King ended a long absence from the field with the Falcons this year, but his run with the team came to an end on Friday.

The Falcons announced King’s release ahead of this weekend’s game against the Panthers. They did not announce a corresponding move and they could fill that spot by activating linebacker Nate Landman off of injured reserve.

King missed the 2022 season for personal reasons and tore his Achilles in 2023, so the season opener in September was his first regular season action in a long while. King spent five years with the Packers before the two missed years.

King appeared in all five games this season. He had three tackles while playing almost all of his snaps on special teams.