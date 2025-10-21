 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_greenlaw_251021.jpg
Inside Greenlaw’s suspension for postgame actions
nbc_pft_grahamnews_251021.jpg
Graham reportedly coming out of retirement for PHI
tushpushdefense.jpg
Vikings get creative to defend Eagles’ tush push

Other PFT Content

Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
Marvin Harrison Jr. is cleared to return from concussion
Sports Apparel
NFLPA officially launches executive director search
Detroit Lions vs Cincinnati Bengals
Dan Campbell on Brian Branch: “He’ll learn from it”
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_greenlaw_251021.jpg
Inside Greenlaw’s suspension for postgame actions
nbc_pft_grahamnews_251021.jpg
Graham reportedly coming out of retirement for PHI
tushpushdefense.jpg
Vikings get creative to defend Eagles’ tush push

Other PFT Content

Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
Marvin Harrison Jr. is cleared to return from concussion
Sports Apparel
NFLPA officially launches executive director search
Detroit Lions vs Cincinnati Bengals
Dan Campbell on Brian Branch: “He’ll learn from it”
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Falcons release WR Ray-Ray McCloud

  
Published October 21, 2025 04:17 PM

The Falcons have parted ways with wide receiver Ray-Ray McCloud.

McCloud was a healthy inactive for the last two games and head coach Raheem Morris sent McCloud home last week. Morris said that the team and McCloud needed to “straighten things out,” but it appears that didn’t happen because the Falcons announced that they released McCloud on Tuesday.

McCloud appeared in the first four games of the season for Atlanta. He had six catches for 64 yards while also returning two kickoffs and four punts. He had 62 catches for 686 yards and a touchdown in 17 games for the team last season.

Drake London, Darnell Mooney, Casey Washington, KhaDarel Hodge, Jamal Agnew, and David Sills are the remaining receivers for the Falcons.