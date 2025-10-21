Falcons release WR Ray-Ray McCloud

The Falcons have parted ways with wide receiver Ray-Ray McCloud.

McCloud was a healthy inactive for the last two games and head coach Raheem Morris sent McCloud home last week. Morris said that the team and McCloud needed to “straighten things out,” but it appears that didn’t happen because the Falcons announced that they released McCloud on Tuesday.

McCloud appeared in the first four games of the season for Atlanta. He had six catches for 64 yards while also returning two kickoffs and four punts. He had 62 catches for 686 yards and a touchdown in 17 games for the team last season.

Drake London, Darnell Mooney, Casey Washington, KhaDarel Hodge, Jamal Agnew, and David Sills are the remaining receivers for the Falcons.

