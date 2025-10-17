Falcons send Ray-Ray McCloud home, need to “straighten things out”

Wide receiver Ray-Ray McCloud will not be playing for the Falcons this weekend and it’s unclear if he’s going to be playing for them at any point in the future.

McCloud was a healthy scratch for last Monday’s win over the Bills and he did not practice at all this week. The Falcons cited a non-injury reason for his absence and head coach Raheem Morris said on Monday that McCloud was excused as the team tries to work through some issues with him.

“I sent him home,” Morris said, via the team’s website. “An excused absence. We are working through some things that are private with the young man, and we will get those things figured out. This is between Ray-Ray, the organization and us. . . . I wouldn’t say it is a disciplinary thing. More a football thing with something we have to get straightened out.”

McCloud is in his second season with the Falcons. He has six catches for 64 yards this season.