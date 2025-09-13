 Skip navigation
Falcons replace K Younghoe Koo with K Parker Romo for Week 2

  
Published September 13, 2025 05:10 PM

Younghoe Koo is out, Parker Romo is in.

The Falcons have made their kicker switch for Week 2 official, as Koo was downgraded to out for the Week 2 matchup against the Vikings for non-injury related reasons — meaning he was benched. He did not travel to Minnesota with the club.

Romo has been elevated off the practice squad for Sunday night’s game.

Koo missed a game-tying, 44-yard attempt wide right at the end of last week’s loss to the Buccaneers. He was already coming off a career-low 73.5 percent success rate on his field goal attempts in 2024.

Romo, 28, hit 11-of-12 field goals and 7-of-8 extra points in four games for Minnesota last season.

Additionally, the Falcons placed safety Jordan Fuller on injured reserve and signed wide receiver David Sills to the 53-man roster.