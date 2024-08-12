Falcons S DeMarcco Hellams to miss significant time with ankle injury

The Falcons defense took multiple injury hits during their preseason opener.

Linebacker Bralen Trice was placed on injured reserve with a knee injury he suffered against the Dolphins and safety DeMarcco Hellams will also be out for an extended period of time. Hellams hurt his ankle in the game and head coach Raheem Morris said on Monday that Hellams will miss significant time as a result of the injury.

Hellams was a seventh-round pick last year and he started four of the 15 games he played as a rookie. He had 40 tackles in those appearances.

The injuries didn’t do anything to alter Morris’s already dim view of preseason games.

“I don’t want to play in the games,” Morris said, via Terrin Waack of the team’s website. “I really don’t. . . . It didn’t change anything. It further emphasizes how I feel about preseason.”

Morris’s feelings won’t keep the Falcons from having two more preseason games and the team will be hoping that there’s less negative fallout in those contests.