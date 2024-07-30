 Skip navigation
nbc_pftpm_prescott_240729.jpg
Will Prescott be the first QB to earn $60M/year?
nbc_pftpm_tagovailoa_240729.jpg
Analyzing Tagovailoa's extension with Dolphins
nbc_pftpm_sundayticket_240729.jpg
NFL's Sunday Ticket case has a 'big week coming'

Falcons sell out season tickets, for first time in nearly 20 years

  
Published July 30, 2024 08:52 AM

The Falcons are resonating with their fans again.

Via the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, the Falcons have sold out their season tickets. That’s the first time it has happened in nearly two decades.

That traces all the way back to the Michael Vick era. And it means that six playoff seasons (2008, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2016, 2017) failed to move the season-ticket needle, even as Matt Ryan won the league MVP award and led the Falcons to Super Bowl LI.

The sellout comes on the heels of six straight non-playoff seasons. And it also happened after the signing of quarterback Kirk Cousins and the drafting of quarterback Michael Penix Jr.

So who was more responsible for the sales? Cousins or Penix? That could go a long way toward determining who will be the loudest if the preferred quarterback isn’t playing in the games.