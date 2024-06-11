 Skip navigation
Falcons sign CB Harrison Hand

  
The Falcons signed cornerback Harrison Hand on Wednesday, the team announced.

They waived cornerback Anthony Sao in a corresponding move. Sao was one of three undrafted free agent corners the Falcons signed in April.

Hand entered the NFL as a fifth-round pick of the Vikings in the 2020 draft out of Temple. He spent two seasons in Minnesota and played 23 games before joining the Bears.

Hand last played in 2022 when he appeared in four games with one start for Chicago.

In three seasons, Hand has appeared in 27 games with two starts. He has totaled 24 tackles, four pass breakups and an interception, which came against Saints quarterback Drew Brees in 2020.