Falcons sign CB William Hooper, waive WR Austin Mack and RB Robert Burns

The Falcons doubled down on defensive back additions on Monday.

In addition to the previously reported signing of Josh Thompson, the team announced the signing of cornerback William Hooper. They waived wide receiver Austin Mack and running back Robert Burns in corresponding moves.

The moves come after the Falcons saw safety DeMarcco Hellams and cornerback Harrison Hand get injured in their preseason opener. More moves could be coming as the Falcons are set to meet with free agent safety Justin Simmons.

Hooper was undrafted in 2023 and has spent time with the Packers, Patriots and Cardinals. He has never played in a regular season game.

Mack played seven snaps in the first preseason game while Burns has spent all of camp on the physically unable to perform list.