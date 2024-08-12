 Skip navigation
Justin Simmons to visit with Falcons

  
Published August 12, 2024 11:58 AM

Free-agent safety Justin Simmons may be getting closer to finding a new team.

Per Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, Simmons is taking a visit with the Falcons on Monday and Tuesday.

Simmons, 30, has been on the open market since the Broncos released him in early March. He recently took a visit with the Saints.

A two-time Pro Bowler, Simmons has started 108 games since entering the league as a third-round pick in 2016. He led the league with six interceptions in 2022. He finished 2023 with 70 total tackles, eight passes defensed, three interceptions, and two forced fumbles.