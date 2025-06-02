 Skip navigation
Falcons sign DB Josh Thompson., waive DB Benny Sapp

  
Published June 2, 2025 04:58 PM

The Falcons have made a pair of moves at defensive back.

Via the league’s daily transaction wire, Atlanta signed Josh Thompson and waived Benny Sapp on Monday.

Thompson is returning to the roster after spending some time with the club in 2024 training camp. He was waived at the end of the preseason.

Thompson has appeared in six career games for the Titans, with all six coming in the 2022 season.

Sapp entered the league as an undrafted free agent in 2023. He appeared in five games as a rookie for the Packers that season and has not played in a regular-season game since. He joined the Falcons late in the 2024 season on their practice squad and signed a futures deal.