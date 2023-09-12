Falcons sign DL Joe Gaziano to active roster

The Falcons re-signed defensive lineman Joe Gaziano to the active roster Tuesday, three days after waiving him to make room for running back Godwin Igwebuike. Atlanta cut Igwebuike on Monday.

Gaziano initially made the Falcons’ 53-player roster this season after totaling six total tackles in two preseason games.

They originally signed Gaziano to a one-year contract in March.

Gaziano spent the past three seasons with the Chargers.

He ended last season on injured reserve with a groin injury, finishing 2022 with eight tackles and a sack in five games.

The Chargers signed him as an undrafted free agent following the 2020 draft. He has 22 tackles, four quarterback hits, two tackles for loss, a sack and a pass defensed in 21 games with one start.