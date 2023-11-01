Falcons sign DL Travis Bell off Bears’ practice squad

The Falcons signed defensive tackle Travis Bell off the Bears’ practice squad, the team announced Wednesday.

The Bears made the Kennesaw State product a seventh-round pick this spring.

He has never played a regular-season game.

Bell had 124 tackles, including 24.5 for loss, and 11 sacks in five seasons with the Owls.

The Falcons are banged up along the defensive line. Grady Jarrett is out for the year with a torn ACL, and LaCale London (knee) went on injured reserve Wednesday.

Coach Arthur Smith said London has a “great chance to return” this season.