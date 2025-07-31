 Skip navigation
Falcons sign S Henry Black, waive WR Makai Polk

  
Published July 31, 2025 10:21 AM

Safety Henry Black is taking another shot at making the Falcons.

Black spent the 2022 preseason with the team, but got waived as part of their final cuts. On Thursday, the Falcons announced that they have signed Black and waived wide receiver Makai Polk.

Black signed with the Packers after going undrafted in 2020 and played in 25 games for the team in 2020 and 2021. He had 46 tackles, an interception, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery in that action.

Stints with the Colts and Steelers followed Black’s first bid for a job in Atlanta, but his only other game action came with San Antonio in the UFL this spring. He had 21 tackles in 10 games.