Falcons sign WR OJ Hiliare, release TE Tucker Fisk

 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_daniels_240522__078562.jpg
Simms’ ‘24 Top 40 QBs: No. 28, Jayden Daniels
nbc_csu_michaelpenix_240522.jpg
Simms’ ‘24 Top 40 QBs: No. 27, Michael Penix Jr.
willlevisreplacementimage.jpg
Simms’ ‘24 Top 40 QBs: No. 26, Will Levis

Other PFT Content

Comcast-Stream-Saver-16x9-homepage-center-v2.jpg
Comcast’s StreamSaver makes Peacock, Netflix, AppleTV+ available for $15 a month
Arena Football: Arena Bowl
Arena Football League moves forward, but still feels wobbly
San Francisco 49ers v Washington Commanders
The Commanders keep sending mixed messages on whether they’re done with old name and logo

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_daniels_240522__078562.jpg
Simms’ ‘24 Top 40 QBs: No. 28, Jayden Daniels
nbc_csu_michaelpenix_240522.jpg
Simms’ ‘24 Top 40 QBs: No. 27, Michael Penix Jr.
willlevisreplacementimage.jpg
Simms’ ‘24 Top 40 QBs: No. 26, Will Levis

Other PFT Content

Comcast-Stream-Saver-16x9-homepage-center-v2.jpg
Comcast’s StreamSaver makes Peacock, Netflix, AppleTV+ available for $15 a month
Arena Football: Arena Bowl
Arena Football League moves forward, but still feels wobbly
San Francisco 49ers v Washington Commanders
The Commanders keep sending mixed messages on whether they’re done with old name and logo

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Falcons sign WR OJ Hiliare, release TE Tucker Fisk

  
Published May 22, 2024 04:43 PM

The Falcons announced a pair of additions to their receiving corps on Wednesday.

They have signed OJ Hiliare and Daylen Baldwin to their 90-man roster. Baldwin’s agreement was initially reported on Tuesday. Tight end Tucker Fisk was let go in a corresponding move.

Hiliare went undrafted out of Bowling Green this year. He played 26 games and made 18 starts in two seasons after transferring from Alabama A&M.

Hilaire had 103 catches for 1,279 yards and 10 touchdowns in those appearances.

Fisk appeared in six games for the Falcons last year. He made his only catch and picked up nine yards in Week 15.