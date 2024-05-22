Falcons sign WR OJ Hiliare, release TE Tucker Fisk

The Falcons announced a pair of additions to their receiving corps on Wednesday.

They have signed OJ Hiliare and Daylen Baldwin to their 90-man roster. Baldwin’s agreement was initially reported on Tuesday. Tight end Tucker Fisk was let go in a corresponding move.

Hiliare went undrafted out of Bowling Green this year. He played 26 games and made 18 starts in two seasons after transferring from Alabama A&M.

Hilaire had 103 catches for 1,279 yards and 10 touchdowns in those appearances.

Fisk appeared in six games for the Falcons last year. He made his only catch and picked up nine yards in Week 15.