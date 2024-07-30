 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_prescott_240729.jpg
Will Prescott be the first QB to earn $60M/year?
nbc_pftpm_tagovailoa_240729.jpg
Analyzing Tagovailoa’s extension with Dolphins
nbc_pftpm_sundayticket_240729.jpg
NFL’s Sunday Ticket case has a ‘big week coming’

Other PFT Content

Pittsburgh Steelers OTA Offseason Workout
Russell Wilson: Calf injury nothing to panic about
nbc_pft_jjlearningoffense_240513.jpg
Vikings haven’t engaged much with J.J. McCarthy on rookie deal
Kansas City Chiefs v Los Angeles Chargers
NFL attacks jury’s basis for coming up with $4.7 billion verdict
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_prescott_240729.jpg
Will Prescott be the first QB to earn $60M/year?
nbc_pftpm_tagovailoa_240729.jpg
Analyzing Tagovailoa’s extension with Dolphins
nbc_pftpm_sundayticket_240729.jpg
NFL’s Sunday Ticket case has a ‘big week coming’

Other PFT Content

Pittsburgh Steelers OTA Offseason Workout
Russell Wilson: Calf injury nothing to panic about
nbc_pft_jjlearningoffense_240513.jpg
Vikings haven’t engaged much with J.J. McCarthy on rookie deal
Kansas City Chiefs v Los Angeles Chargers
NFL attacks jury’s basis for coming up with $4.7 billion verdict
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Falcons sign WRs James Washington, Jesse Matthews

  
Published July 30, 2024 10:12 AM

Word came on Monday that the Falcons were planning to sign veteran wide receiver James Washington and the team confirmed the move on Tuesday.

The Falcons announced Washington’s signing and they doubled down on wideouts by also signing Jesse Matthews to their 90-man roster. They waived wide receiver Isaiah Wooden and placed offensive lineman Tyler Vrabel, who is the son of former Titans head coach Mike Vrabel, on the reserve/retired list in corresponding moves.

Washington spent time with the Saints and Colts last year, but did not see any regular season action. He has 114 catches for 1,629 yards and 11 touchdowns in 62 appearances for the Cowboys and Steelers.

Matthews signed with the Texans after going undrafted last year, but spent the entire season on injured reserve.