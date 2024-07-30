Falcons sign WRs James Washington, Jesse Matthews

Word came on Monday that the Falcons were planning to sign veteran wide receiver James Washington and the team confirmed the move on Tuesday.

The Falcons announced Washington’s signing and they doubled down on wideouts by also signing Jesse Matthews to their 90-man roster. They waived wide receiver Isaiah Wooden and placed offensive lineman Tyler Vrabel, who is the son of former Titans head coach Mike Vrabel, on the reserve/retired list in corresponding moves.

Washington spent time with the Saints and Colts last year, but did not see any regular season action. He has 114 catches for 1,629 yards and 11 touchdowns in 62 appearances for the Cowboys and Steelers.

Matthews signed with the Texans after going undrafted last year, but spent the entire season on injured reserve.