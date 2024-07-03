 Skip navigation
Falcons to host two open training camp practices

  
Published July 3, 2024 04:32 PM

Because of construction at IBM Performance Field, the Falcons will not hold any training camp practices open to the public at the team training facility this summer. Instead, the team will open two offsite practices to fans.

The first will take place at Seckinger High School in Buford on Saturday, July 27 at 6 p.m. ET as a part of the NFL’s Training Camp Back Together Weekend. Free walk-up entry will begin with gates opening at 5 p.m. until capacity is reached.

The practice will mark the Falcons’ return to a local high school for the first time since a 2016 practice at Grayson High School.

The second will take place at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Friday, Aug. 2, at 6 p.m. with gates for the practice opening at 5 p.m. Tickets for the practice at Mercedes-Benz Stadium will be $5 with proceeds benefitting support of medical programs and treatment services at Emory Healthcare.

Falcons season ticket members can begin accessing tickets today via the member’s Red Zone email communication and non members can begin purchasing tickets on July 8 at AtlantaFalcons.com/trainingcamp.

The Falcons will return to hosting training camp at their training facility in Flowery Branch in 2025.