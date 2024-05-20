 Skip navigation
Falcons to host two open training camp practices due to construction at team facility

  
Published May 20, 2024 10:30 AM

There won’t be many opportunities for the public to see Kirk Cousins’ first training camp with Atlanta.

The Falcons announced on Monday that due to construction at the team’s training facility, the club will host just two off-site open practices this summer.

Atlanta will have a practice at Seckinger High School on Saturday, July 27 that will be free to attend. Then the club will have a practice at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Friday, Aug. 2 which will cost $5. Proceeds from the stadium practice will benefit medical programs and treatment services at Emory Healthcare.

The Falcons’ announcement emphasized that this is a one-year change and the club will host fans at its facility for training camp in 2025.

Atlanta will announce more details about the two practices, including how to secure tickets, at a later date.