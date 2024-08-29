 Skip navigation
Falcons trade QB Taylor Heinicke to the Chargers

  
Published August 28, 2024 08:16 PM

The Falcons are sending third quarterback Taylor Heinicke to the Chargers for a conditional sixth-round pick, Dianna Russini of TheAthletic.com reports.

The Chargers needed a No. 2 quarterback behind Justin Herbert, who missed time in training camp with a plantar fascia injury in his right foot.

The Chargers kept Easton Stick, who went 25-of-55 for 303 yards with one touchdown and three interceptions in the preseason, and they cut Luis Perez on Tuesday. But they obviously had the eye on an upgrade behind Herbert, with Stick going 0-4 last season when Herbert underwent surgery on his finger.

Heinicke was behind Kirk Cousins and Michael Penix Jr. on the Falcons’ roster.

The Falcons kept him on the initial 53-player roster hoping to trade him, and the Chargers answered their call Wednesday.

Heinicke has played 38 games, starting 29, and has thrown for 6,635 yards with 39 touchdowns and 28 touchdowns.