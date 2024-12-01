 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

EberflusPFT.jpg
Eberflus’ coaching blunder costs Bears vs. Lions
nbc_pftpm_giantcowboyv2_241129.jpg
Parsons says DAL can make a run after Week 13 win
nbc_pftpm_dolphinpackersv2_241129.jpg
‘Soft’ Dolphins not among NFL best but Packers are

Other PFT Content

Netflix Ahead Of Earnings Figures
NFL is standing by Netflix; it has 150 million reasons to do so
NFL: SEP 14 Vikings at Eagles
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
New York Jets v Arizona Cardinals
Jeff Ulbrich says Jets were not prepared to play
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

EberflusPFT.jpg
Eberflus’ coaching blunder costs Bears vs. Lions
nbc_pftpm_giantcowboyv2_241129.jpg
Parsons says DAL can make a run after Week 13 win
nbc_pftpm_dolphinpackersv2_241129.jpg
‘Soft’ Dolphins not among NFL best but Packers are

Other PFT Content

Netflix Ahead Of Earnings Figures
NFL is standing by Netflix; it has 150 million reasons to do so
NFL: SEP 14 Vikings at Eagles
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
New York Jets v Arizona Cardinals
Jeff Ulbrich says Jets were not prepared to play
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Falcons turn Chargers fumble into Bijan Robinson TD, lead 7-0

  
Published December 1, 2024 01:25 PM

The Falcons got their first takeaway since Week 8 and turned it into points to give the club an early 7-0 lead.

The Chargers have been great at taking care of the football this season, but perhaps an early start in the Eastern time zone affected things. On third-and-1, running back Hassan Haskins fumbled a handoff up the middle, which cornerback Clark Phillips recovered to set up Atlanta the Chargers’ 29.

Atlanta moved inside the 10 with a 17-yard pass from Kirk Cousins to Drake London. Then a few plays later, Bijan Robinson took a pitch to the left for a 2-yard score.

It was Robinson’s seventh rushing touchdown of the season.

The Chargers had only five giveaways through their first 11 games, fumble was only their second giveaway since Week 8.

Atlanta had a chance to put up three points on their opening drive, but Younghoe Koo missed a 35-yard field goal wide right. Koo had been questionable for the contest with a right hip injury. Back in Week 10, Koo missed three field goals in Atlanta’s loss to New Orleans.