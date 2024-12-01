Falcons turn Chargers fumble into Bijan Robinson TD, lead 7-0

The Falcons got their first takeaway since Week 8 and turned it into points to give the club an early 7-0 lead.

The Chargers have been great at taking care of the football this season, but perhaps an early start in the Eastern time zone affected things. On third-and-1, running back Hassan Haskins fumbled a handoff up the middle, which cornerback Clark Phillips recovered to set up Atlanta the Chargers’ 29.

Atlanta moved inside the 10 with a 17-yard pass from Kirk Cousins to Drake London. Then a few plays later, Bijan Robinson took a pitch to the left for a 2-yard score.

It was Robinson’s seventh rushing touchdown of the season.

The Chargers had only five giveaways through their first 11 games, fumble was only their second giveaway since Week 8.

Atlanta had a chance to put up three points on their opening drive, but Younghoe Koo missed a 35-yard field goal wide right. Koo had been questionable for the contest with a right hip injury. Back in Week 10, Koo missed three field goals in Atlanta’s loss to New Orleans.