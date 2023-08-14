Falcons waive/injured WR Frank Darby

The Falcons have waived/injured wide receiver Frank Darby and waived wide receiver Chris Blair with an injury settlement, the team announced.

Darby was diagnosed with a soft-tissue injury during the Falcons’ preseason game against the Dolphins last week. He will revert to the team’s injured reserve list if he clears waivers.

Darby played six offensive snaps and two on special teams Friday night, getting one target but no catches.

The Falcons made him a sixth-round pick in 2021, and he played 15 games the past two seasons. Darby totaled two catches for 29 yards.

Blair was waived off injured reserve, making him a free agent.

This spring, he appeared in 12 games for the D.C. Defenders and recorded 26 receptions for 594 receiving yards and three touchdowns en route to an XFL championship game appearance.

He spent time on the Packers’ practice squad in 2021.