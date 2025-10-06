Family of victim in Mark Sanchez incident says he’s “OK”

One of the strangest non-football football stories in recent years unfolded over the weekend in Indianapolis.

Former NFL quarterback Mark Sanchez, who now works for Fox, was in town to participate in the call of the Raiders-Colts game. On Saturday, reports surfaced that Sanchez had been stabbed shortly after midnight, with critical wounds. Then came the twist.

Sanchez had been arrested in the hospital for battery with injury, unlawful entry of a vehicle, and public intoxication.

That sparked a flurry of speculation and rumor into Sunday morning, when the probable cause affidavit surfaced and the outcome of the investigation became clear. The police believe Sanchez was the instigator and the aggressor. They also believe the victim — a 69-year-old truck driver who was picking up used cooking oil from a hotel kitchen — stabbed Sanchez only after concluding that Sanchez was going to kill him.

On Sunday afternoon, the local Fox and CBS affiliates published graphic photos of the victim’s injuries. Sanchez was released from the hospital and taken to jail.

Now, via TMZ.com, the victim’s family says he is “OK.”

“We are talking to lawyers first,” the victim’s family said. “We want to be careful what’s said. We appreciate that.”

Sanchez is entitled to the presumption of innocence. With much of the incident captured on surveillance cameras, however, he will need a good explanation to avoid a conviction. Especially since he allegedly told police he doesn’t know what happened or how he had been injured.