Father of Patrick Mahomes, Patrick Mahomes Sr., faces third DUI charge

Patrick Mahomes Sr., a former Major League Baseball player and the father of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, was arrested for suspicion of DUI on Saturday in Texas.

It was the third DUI arrest for Mahomes Sr.

Via Jesse Newell of the Kansas City Star, the arrest happened on Saturday in Tyler, Texas.

The second charge occurred in 2018. Mahomes Sr. pleaded guilty. He received a sentence of 40 days; he served the time on weekends from February 2019 through February 2020.

While irrelevant to his son, the situation becomes a potential distraction for Patrick Jr., with the Super Bowl a week away. Three years ago, Chiefs assistant coach Britt Reid, the son of head coach Andy Reid, was involved in an serious accident while impaired on the Thursday night before the Super Bowl. A young girl suffered serious and permanent injuries as a result of the crash.

In this case, no one was injured. However, under Texas law, Mahomes Sr. faces two to 10 years in prison, given that it would be his third DUI offense.