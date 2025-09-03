FB Hunter Luepke agrees to two-year extension with Cowboys

The Cowboys signed cornerback DaRon Bland to a contract extension recently and they’ve agreed to a deal with another member of the team on Wednesday.

NFL Media reports that fullback Hunter Luepke has agreed to a two-year extension with the team. The deal is reportedly worth up to $7.5 million.

Luepke signed with the Cowboys after going undrafted in 2023 and would have been on track to become a restricted free agent if he didn’t agree to his new deal.

Luepke has appeared in 33 regular season games and one playoff game in Dallas. He has 18 carries for 57 yards and a touchdown as well as 15 catches for 129 yards. He’s also a regular on special teams and has been credited with 16 tackles.