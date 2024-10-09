 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_allenstruggle_241009.jpg
How Allen’s recent struggles continued vs. Texans
nbc_csu_jetssaleh_241009.jpg
Simms’ gut says Rodgers involved in Saleh’s firing
nbc_csu_nextjetshc_241009.jpg
Johnson, Vrabel among favorites for next Jets HC

Other PFT Content

Las Vegas Raiders v Denver Broncos
Maxx Crosby lashes out at criticism over his failure to attend Browns game
Patriots Jets Football
Rhamondre Stevenson puts Patriots up 7-3
San Francisco RB Roger Craig during Rams v. 49'ers
60 Senior candidates advance to next round of Hall of Fame consideration
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_allenstruggle_241009.jpg
How Allen’s recent struggles continued vs. Texans
nbc_csu_jetssaleh_241009.jpg
Simms’ gut says Rodgers involved in Saleh’s firing
nbc_csu_nextjetshc_241009.jpg
Johnson, Vrabel among favorites for next Jets HC

Other PFT Content

Las Vegas Raiders v Denver Broncos
Maxx Crosby lashes out at criticism over his failure to attend Browns game
Patriots Jets Football
Rhamondre Stevenson puts Patriots up 7-3
San Francisco RB Roger Craig during Rams v. 49'ers
60 Senior candidates advance to next round of Hall of Fame consideration
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Firing of Robert Saleh leaves Jets shorthanded defensively

  
Published October 9, 2024 02:59 PM

The Jets need to fix their offense. So, naturally, they fired their defensive-minded head coach. And then the Jets put their defensive coordinator in charge.

How will this fix the offense?

While the move might have prevented Robert Saleh from demoting offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett in name, it won’t insulate Hackett from losing influence, as a practical matter. Passing game coordinator Todd Downing remains in line to potentially get more authority — if not full control over play calling.

Whatever the net impact, if any, on the offense, the firing of Saleh hurts the defense. It removes Saleh, who got the job because of his work as a defensive coach, from the mix. And it forces Jeff Ulbrich to move from defensive coordinator to head coach.

It depletes the defensive coaching resources. Which means that, for the move to provide a total boost to the team, it will have to be addition by subtraction.

Even if Hackett is the one coach who needed to be subtracted.