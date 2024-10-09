Firing of Robert Saleh leaves Jets shorthanded defensively

The Jets need to fix their offense. So, naturally, they fired their defensive-minded head coach. And then the Jets put their defensive coordinator in charge.

How will this fix the offense?

While the move might have prevented Robert Saleh from demoting offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett in name, it won’t insulate Hackett from losing influence, as a practical matter. Passing game coordinator Todd Downing remains in line to potentially get more authority — if not full control over play calling.

Whatever the net impact, if any, on the offense, the firing of Saleh hurts the defense. It removes Saleh, who got the job because of his work as a defensive coach, from the mix. And it forces Jeff Ulbrich to move from defensive coordinator to head coach.

It depletes the defensive coaching resources. Which means that, for the move to provide a total boost to the team, it will have to be addition by subtraction.

Even if Hackett is the one coach who needed to be subtracted.