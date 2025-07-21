Five 2025 NFL draft picks remain unsigned

We’re two days away from all 32 NFL teams having their training camps open, and five 2025 draft picks have not yet signed their rookie contracts.

In the first round, Bengals defensive end Shemar Stewart remains at an impasse with the team about contract language potentially voiding future guarantees. It’s unclear which side will blink first, but for months it has been apparent that the Bengals and Stewart strongly disagree, and there’s no sign that either side plans to cave soon.

The other four unsigned draft picks are all in the second round, where the pace of signings was slow after the first two picks of the round both got fully guaranteed rookie contracts. Those first two contracts led other second-round picks to seek more guarantees for themselves, and as a result teams were slow to get their second-round picks signed. In recent days those signings have picked up, however, and now 28 of the 32 second-round picks are signed.

The highest-drafted second-round pick who remains unsigned is Browns running back Quinshon Judkins, who might not sign any time soon because he is currently dealing with a criminal investigation into an accusation that he punched a woman. That accusation could also lead to NFL discipline against Judkins.

The other three unsigned second-round picks are Cardinals cornerback Will Johnson, Titans edge rusher Oluwafemi Oladejo and Eagles safety Andrew Mukuba. All three teams’ rookies are due to report to training camp on Tuesday.