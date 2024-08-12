Five Colts wore Guardian Cap; Jonathan Taylor didn’t commit to continuing to use it

In all, five Colts wore Guardian Caps during Sunday’s playoff game against the Broncos.

The most notable was running back Jonathan Taylor. Others who used them were running back Zavier Scott, tight end Kylen Granson, safety Rodney Thomas II, and linebacker Grant Stuard.

“Our [medical and equipment] guys here do a great job of keeping us informed,” Scott said, via the Indianapolis Star. “They’ve done the testing, and I don’t know the numbers, but they say it [offers] a significant reduction in concussions.”

Taylor explained that he wanted to try the extra padding. He didn’t commit to wearing it in the future.

The balance is safety versus aesthetics. They’re lumpy and misshapen.

It seems to be less of an issue with white helmets. On dark helmets, the cloth cover over the foam padding often looks like a bean bag chair with just a few too many beans.

Still, if it helps protect players, they should consider using it — and we should all try to get used to what it looks like.