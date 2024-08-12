 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_patriots_240809.jpg
Milton III vs. Maye: Who has a higher ceiling?
nbc_pftpm_kickoff_240809.jpg
How ‘dynamic’ is the new NFL kickoff?
nbc_pftpm_aiyuk_240809.jpg
Aiyuk situation ‘feels untenable’ with 49ers

Other PFT Content

Syndication: Akron Beacon Journal
Jordan Love makes short, but effective, appearance for Packers
Los Angeles Chargers Training Camp
Jim Harbaugh evades question about NCAA sanctions
Pittsburgh Steelers OTA Offseason Workout
Russell Wilson: Calf injury nothing to panic about
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_patriots_240809.jpg
Milton III vs. Maye: Who has a higher ceiling?
nbc_pftpm_kickoff_240809.jpg
How ‘dynamic’ is the new NFL kickoff?
nbc_pftpm_aiyuk_240809.jpg
Aiyuk situation ‘feels untenable’ with 49ers

Other PFT Content

Syndication: Akron Beacon Journal
Jordan Love makes short, but effective, appearance for Packers
Los Angeles Chargers Training Camp
Jim Harbaugh evades question about NCAA sanctions
Pittsburgh Steelers OTA Offseason Workout
Russell Wilson: Calf injury nothing to panic about
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Five Colts wore Guardian Cap; Jonathan Taylor didn’t commit to continuing to use it

  
Published August 11, 2024 08:14 PM

In all, five Colts wore Guardian Caps during Sunday’s playoff game against the Broncos.

The most notable was running back Jonathan Taylor. Others who used them were running back Zavier Scott, tight end Kylen Granson, safety Rodney Thomas II, and linebacker Grant Stuard.

“Our [medical and equipment] guys here do a great job of keeping us informed,” Scott said, via the Indianapolis Star. “They’ve done the testing, and I don’t know the numbers, but they say it [offers] a significant reduction in concussions.”

Taylor explained that he wanted to try the extra padding. He didn’t commit to wearing it in the future.

The balance is safety versus aesthetics. They’re lumpy and misshapen.

It seems to be less of an issue with white helmets. On dark helmets, the cloth cover over the foam padding often looks like a bean bag chair with just a few too many beans.

Still, if it helps protect players, they should consider using it — and we should all try to get used to what it looks like.