Five teams kicked game-winning field goals as time expired, most in a day in NFL history
Published November 12, 2023 08:31 PM
Today was one of the most exciting days in the history of the NFL.
Five different games ended with a game-winning field goal as time expired. That has never happened in NFL history.
Lions kicker Riley Patterson hit a 41-yard field goal to beat the Chargers 41-38.
Cardinals kicker Matt Prater hit a 23-yard field goal to beat the Falcons 25-23.
Browns kicker Dustin Hopkins hit a 40-yard field goal to beat the Ravens 33-31.
Texans kicker Matt Ammendola hit a 38-yard field goal to beat the Bengals 30-27.
Seahawks kicker Jason Myers hit a 43-yard field goal to beat the Commanders 29-26.
On a great day of football, kickers delivered at the ends of games.