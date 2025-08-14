Five-time Pro Bowl guard Brandon Scherff has apparently retired

Longtime NFL guard Brandon Scherff became a free agent in March, but there was no news of him talking to any NFL teams, and he has apparently decided to call it a career.

Scherff has been selected to the Iowa Athletics Hall of Fame, and an article about the honor at Iowa’s website says that Scherff “retired from playing this summer.”

The 33-year-old Scherff told Iowa’s website that it’s been an honor to make football his livelihood.

“It’s been something I could never dream of,” Scherff said. “Sometimes I would tell my wife that she has to pinch me, because I’m playing a kid’s game, and being able to do it as a job is pretty amazing. Now, having kids and being able to see them after games is absolutely wonderful. So I would say it’s a dream come true. And I will be forever grateful to have had that chance.”

Scherff entered the NFL with Washington as the fifth overall pick in the 2015 draft. He played seven seasons in Washington and then played three more in Jacksonville.

Scherff is a five-time Pro Bowler who started all 17 games for the Jaguars last season, and if he wanted to keep playing, plenty of teams would be interested. But he instead appears ready to walk away from the NFL on his own terms.