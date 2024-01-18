Fletcher Cox hasn’t thought about Eagles future yet

Veteran defensive tackle Fletcher Cox was emphatic about his belief that Nick Sirianni should remain the Eagles’ head coach on Wednesday, but there was less certainty when it came to his own future with the team.

Cox signed a one-year deal to remain with the Eagles in 2023, but the team make Jordan Davis and Jalen Carter early draft picks the last two years and those moves would seem to signal a changing of the guard up front in Philly. Cox said “there kind of no thoughts going in my head at all about” his Eagles future at this point.

“I love this game,” Cox said, via Olivia Reiner of the Philadelphia Inquirer. “I give this everything I got every week in and week out. I try to be the best teammate, the best leader I can. And really the best mentor for these young guys. Love being around them. They kind of make me feel young, like I said earlier. So it’s been exciting. And like I said, it’s gonna be one of them things I really got to think about. Haven’t thought about it yet. But we’ll see.”

While Cox sounds unsure about what’s next, one of those young guys sounded like they expect to be playing without Cox.

“I knew it was coming,” Davis said. “But I didn’t know it was gonna come this early. When you watch a guy growing up, it’s kind of like your hero. And so I got a chance to work with him every day. Very fortunate. And we got to see him walk away. Granted, he walked away on his own terms, which is a lot better than a lot of people can say in this league.”

Cox hasn’t officially walked away yet and neither has Jason Kelce, but it does seem the writing is on the wall for big changes on both sides of the line for the Eagles.