Fletcher Cox underwent epidural injection in his back

Eagles defensive lineman Fletcher Cox underwent an epidural injection in his back to alleviate discomfort he has experienced the past couple of weeks, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports.

Cox is not expected to miss more than one game if he has to miss time, Rapoport adds.

The six-time Pro Bowler has not missed a game because of injury since Week 5 of the 2017 season.

Cox did not practice Wednesday because of his back injury, the first time the Eagles have listed the injury on their report.

He previously was on the report in Weeks 2 and 3 with an injury to his ribs and in Week 4 with a knee injury.

The Eagles also listed wide receiver Britain Covey (concussion), offensive guard Cam Jurgens (foot) and defensive tackle Marlon Tuipulotu (triceps) as non-participants in Wednesday’s practice. Defensive back Sydney Brown (hamstring) was limited.

Safety Justin Evans (neck) and wide receiver Quez Watkins (hamstring) were full participants.