Florida fires coach Billy Napier

  
Published October 19, 2025 02:55 PM

NFL Sundays have become the new window for firing college coaches.

A week after Penn State fired James Franklin during pro football action, Florida has fired head coach Billy Napier. The Gators started 3-4. They barely beat Mississippi State on Saturday.

It’s just the latest in a growing list of college vacancies. Others include UCLA, Oklahoma State, Virginia Tech, Arkansas, Oregon State, and UAB. The Stanford job opened before the season, with Frank Reich serving as the interim coach for 2025.

The question becomes whether any former, or perhaps current, NFL coaches will be tempted to make the jump. The misadventures of Bill Belichick notwithstanding, the money is solid (especially with the buyouts), the ability to replenish a roster with the transfer portal is real, and there’s ample autonomy.