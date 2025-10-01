Foot injury could sideline Cowboys WR KaVontae Turpin this week

The Cowboys have another injury issue on their hands at wide receiver.

KaVontae Turpin was not on the field during the open portion of Wednesday’s practice and the team’s website reports that his status for Sunday’s game against the Jets is in doubt because of a foot injury. Turpin dealt with a neck injury earlier this season, but has not missed any games.

Turpin’s injury comes at a time when the Cowboys are also trying to get CeeDee Lamb back from the ankle injury that kept him out of their Week 4 tie with the Packers.

Turpin has 11 catches for 159 yards and a touchdown this season. He is also averaging 10 yards per punt return and 25.3 yards per kickoff return through the first four weeks of the year.