 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_seanpaytontushpush_251001_v2.jpg
Payton supports Eagles’ use of tush push
nbc_pft_tyreekhill_251001.jpg
Why it’s in Hill’s best interest to be cut by MIA
nbc_pft_kickingchanges_251001.jpg
Inside changes to NFL kicking ball procedures

Other PFT Content

Baltimore Ravens v Kansas City Chiefs
Ravens jump out to 7-0 lead in Kansas City
Los Angeles Rams v Philadelphia Eagles
Davante Adams, DeForest Buckner both active for Rams-Colts
bigshield2.jpg
It’s Week 4 Big Shield giveaway time
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_seanpaytontushpush_251001_v2.jpg
Payton supports Eagles’ use of tush push
nbc_pft_tyreekhill_251001.jpg
Why it’s in Hill’s best interest to be cut by MIA
nbc_pft_kickingchanges_251001.jpg
Inside changes to NFL kicking ball procedures

Other PFT Content

Baltimore Ravens v Kansas City Chiefs
Ravens jump out to 7-0 lead in Kansas City
Los Angeles Rams v Philadelphia Eagles
Davante Adams, DeForest Buckner both active for Rams-Colts
bigshield2.jpg
It’s Week 4 Big Shield giveaway time
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Foot injury could sideline Cowboys WR KaVontae Turpin this week

  
Published October 1, 2025 03:21 PM

The Cowboys have another injury issue on their hands at wide receiver.

KaVontae Turpin was not on the field during the open portion of Wednesday’s practice and the team’s website reports that his status for Sunday’s game against the Jets is in doubt because of a foot injury. Turpin dealt with a neck injury earlier this season, but has not missed any games.

Turpin’s injury comes at a time when the Cowboys are also trying to get CeeDee Lamb back from the ankle injury that kept him out of their Week 4 tie with the Packers.

Turpin has 11 catches for 159 yards and a touchdown this season. He is also averaging 10 yards per punt return and 25.3 yards per kickoff return through the first four weeks of the year.