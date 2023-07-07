 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Adolis Garcia
Rangers have five All-Star starters after García added along with Baltimore’s Hays
Dick Sheridan
Ex-NC State, Furman football coach Sheridan dies at age 81
Motocross Round 5 Southwick
Saturday’s Motocross Round 6 at Southwick: How to watch, start times, schedules, streams
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pga_johndeererd2hl_230707.jpg
Highlights: John Deere Classic, Round 2
nbc_golf_tardyintv_230707.jpg
Tardy goes 4-under in Round 2 of USWO
nbc_bfa_wnbaallstar_230707.jpg
WNBA All-Star Game can be a gold mine for brands

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Adolis Garcia
Rangers have five All-Star starters after García added along with Baltimore’s Hays
Dick Sheridan
Ex-NC State, Furman football coach Sheridan dies at age 81
Motocross Round 5 Southwick
Saturday’s Motocross Round 6 at Southwick: How to watch, start times, schedules, streams
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pga_johndeererd2hl_230707.jpg
Highlights: John Deere Classic, Round 2
nbc_golf_tardyintv_230707.jpg
Tardy goes 4-under in Round 2 of USWO
nbc_bfa_wnbaallstar_230707.jpg
WNBA All-Star Game can be a gold mine for brands

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

For agents, there’s no more significant inside information than whether an injured client will or won’t play

  • By
  • Mike Florio,
  • By
  • Mike Florio
  
Published July 7, 2023 07:47 PM

Earlier today, we pointed out that the NFL’s gambling policy has no application to agents , and that the NFL Players Association has no gambling policy for the contract advisors it regulates.

Beyond the issue of agents using their own unique information to place bets, they could also (in theory) sell that information to those who make wagers.

In response to our story, a high-level team executive pointed out something we failed to mention, but should have. Agents always know which injured clients will or won’t be playing.

“Players always tell their agents if they are playing or not prior to game or night before,” the source said. “Imagine how that could swing things.”

Indeed it could. Currently, most agents simply give that information to the reporters who constantly try to one-up each other on Twitter. If the agents who know a given client’s actual status opts to not spill the beans to a reporter but to use it for the purposes of betting — either directly or indirectly — that could be powerful information.

It’s all the more reason for the league and union to work together to devise effective strategies for preventing that information from being misused.