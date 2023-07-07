For agents, there’s no more significant inside information than whether an injured client will or won’t play

Earlier today, we pointed out that the NFL’s gambling policy has no application to agents , and that the NFL Players Association has no gambling policy for the contract advisors it regulates.

Beyond the issue of agents using their own unique information to place bets, they could also (in theory) sell that information to those who make wagers.

In response to our story, a high-level team executive pointed out something we failed to mention, but should have. Agents always know which injured clients will or won’t be playing.

“Players always tell their agents if they are playing or not prior to game or night before,” the source said. “Imagine how that could swing things.”

Indeed it could. Currently, most agents simply give that information to the reporters who constantly try to one-up each other on Twitter. If the agents who know a given client’s actual status opts to not spill the beans to a reporter but to use it for the purposes of betting — either directly or indirectly — that could be powerful information.

It’s all the more reason for the league and union to work together to devise effective strategies for preventing that information from being misused.