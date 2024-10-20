For first home game since Week 3, Deshaun Watson gets booed loudly

Absence doesn’t always make the heart grow fonder.

After a four-week absence from Cleveland, the Browns returned today for a home game against the Bengals. The introduction of quarterback Deshaun Watson did not go well.

Watson was loudly booed by the home crowd. Which is no surprise. The Browns are struggling, Watson is the worst current starting quarterback in the NFL, and the Browns refuse to bench him, given his ball-and-chain contract.

With three straight home games, it might not get any better. And maybe the Browns should consider introducing the defense the next two weeks.

And for as long as Watson continues to be a member of the starting offense.