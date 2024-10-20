 Skip navigation
Adams won’t change Jets’ offensive line concerns
KC, Mahomes motivated as underdogs against SF
Vikings look to sustain momentum against Lions

Kyler Murray: Learn from the last one, focus on the next one
Drake Maye throws three TD passes, but Patriots get blown out by Texans to fall to 1-5
Will Anderson is the AFC defensive player of the week
Report: Nick Chubb is expected to play in Week 7
For first home game since Week 3, Deshaun Watson gets booed loudly

  
October 20, 2024

Absence doesn’t always make the heart grow fonder.

After a four-week absence from Cleveland, the Browns returned today for a home game against the Bengals. The introduction of quarterback Deshaun Watson did not go well.

Watson was loudly booed by the home crowd. Which is no surprise. The Browns are struggling, Watson is the worst current starting quarterback in the NFL, and the Browns refuse to bench him, given his ball-and-chain contract.

With three straight home games, it might not get any better. And maybe the Browns should consider introducing the defense the next two weeks.

And for as long as Watson continues to be a member of the starting offense.