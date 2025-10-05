 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_showmesomething_251003.jpg
PFT Draft: Show me something, Week 5
nbc_pft_grudenupdate_251003.jpg
Court denies request for rehearing in Gruden case
nbc_pft_patsbills_251003.jpg
Can Patriots match up against Bills in Week 5?

Other PFT Content

Mark Sanchez
Formal charges have been filed against Mark Sanchez over Indianapolis incident
Baltimore Ravens v Kansas City Chiefs
Ravens jump out to 7-0 lead in Kansas City
Los Angeles Rams v Philadelphia Eagles
Davante Adams, DeForest Buckner both active for Rams-Colts
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_showmesomething_251003.jpg
PFT Draft: Show me something, Week 5
nbc_pft_grudenupdate_251003.jpg
Court denies request for rehearing in Gruden case
nbc_pft_patsbills_251003.jpg
Can Patriots match up against Bills in Week 5?

Other PFT Content

Mark Sanchez
Formal charges have been filed against Mark Sanchez over Indianapolis incident
Baltimore Ravens v Kansas City Chiefs
Ravens jump out to 7-0 lead in Kansas City
Los Angeles Rams v Philadelphia Eagles
Davante Adams, DeForest Buckner both active for Rams-Colts
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Formal charges have been filed against Mark Sanchez over Indianapolis incident

  
Published October 5, 2025 01:36 PM

Lost in the bizarre allegations regarding the incident that resulted in former NFL quarterback Mark Sanchez being stabbed and arrested is the fact that he has been formally charged.

The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office announced on Sunday that Sanchez has been formally charged with battery with injury, unlawful entry of a vehicle, and public intoxication for the incident that occurred early Saturday in Indianapolis. Sanchez was in town to call the Raiders-Colts game for Fox.

No court dates have been set.

Sanchez allegedly was the aggressor in an incident with a 69-year-old truck driver. The police report indicates that Sanchez complained about the spot in which the driver had parked his truck. It escalated from there, resulting in Sanchez shoving the man to the ground, the man pepper spraying Sanchez, and Sanchez continuing to pursue the man after being pepper sprayed, and the man stabbing Sanchez in alleged self-defense.

“This incident should never have happened,” Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears said in a statement. “What began as a disagreement between a 38-year-old former professional athlete and a 69-year-old man should not have escalated into violence or left anyone seriously injured. As with any case, we will follow the facts and the law wherever they lead.”

Prosecutors often are reluctant to pursue charges absent a high degree of confidence that a conviction can be secured, under the very high standard of proof beyond a reasonable doubt.