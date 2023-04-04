 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching
oly_swm200bu_nationals_230627_1920x1080_2238033475712.jpg
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
oly_sww100br_nationals_230630_1920x1080.jpg
Lilly King makes it 16 in a row, Lydia Jacoby makes first world team at swimming nationals

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching
oly_swm200bu_nationals_230627_1920x1080_2238033475712.jpg
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
oly_sww100br_nationals_230630_1920x1080.jpg
Lilly King makes it 16 in a row, Lydia Jacoby makes first world team at swimming nationals

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Former 49ers running back Jarryd Hayne convicted of rape in third trial

  
Published April 4, 2023 02:29 AM
Baltimore Ravens v San Francisco 49ers

SANTA CLARA, CA - OCTOBER 18: Jarryd Hayne #38 of the San Francisco 49ers looks on from the sidelines against the Baltimore Ravens during an NFL game at Levi’s Stadium on October 18, 2015 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Former 49ers running back Jarryd Hayne, an Australian rugby star who spent a season in the NFL before deciding to return to his primary sport due to the complexities of pro football , has been convicted of rape after a third trial on the same charges.

It wasn’t the rape allegation made against Hayne for an incident that occurred during his time in California. It arose from an assault that occurred in 2018.

In 2017, Hayne was sued for rape in Santa Clara, California , for an alleged incident during 2015, his lone season in the NFL. Prosecutors had decided in 2016 there was insufficient to charge him criminally.

In 2018, Hayne allegedly attacked a woman in her home in Newcastle, Australia after attending a bachelor party.

The first trial, in 2020, resulted in a hung jury. The second trial ended in a conviction. The verdict was overturned after Hayne spent nine months in prison.

He has now been convicted again .

Hayne had left the Australian Rugby League at the height of his career, for a shot at the NFL. He appeared in eight games with one start, gaining 52 yards on 17 carries and catching six passes for 27 yards. He also returned eight punts for 76 yards.

Hayne has vowed to appeal the latest guilty verdict.