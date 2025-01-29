Former Bears player Gene Schroeder dies at 95

Gene Schroeder, the Bears’ 1951 first-round draft pick who played for the team for seven seasons, has died at the age of 95.

Schroeder’s daughter, Carole Schroeder, confirmed her father’s death.

“He was just somebody who really loved his family, loved his life, loved his career,” Carole Schroeder told the Chicago Sun-Times. “He really appreciated all the time we had with him.”

The Bears selected Schroeder with the 12th overall pick in the 1951 NFL draft, and he led the team with 461 receiving yards as a rookie while also playing safety. He had an even better season in 1952, but then missed the entire 1953 season and part of 1954 to serve in the Navy, and suffered an injury during his service that affected him for the rest of his career.

Schroeder said he always appreciated George Halas, the Bears’ coach and owner, for the way he treated his military service. Schroeder said that when he left the Bears for the Navy, Halas gave him a $2,500 salary advance and a new set of tires for his car, and that Halas kept him on the team and paid him extra after he was injured. Halas also helped Schroeder get an offseason job that paid as much as his Bears salary.

“Coach Halas was wonderful to play for and never raised his voice,” Schroeder said. “He was like a father to me.”

Schroeder is survived by three daughters, four grandchildren, five great-grandchildren and his brother.