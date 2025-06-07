 Skip navigation
DeCosta: Ravens in intro stage of Lamar extension
DeCosta: Ravens in intro stage of Lamar extension
NFL small markets vs. NBA small markets
NFL small markets vs. NBA small markets
Richardson will not participate in OTAs, minicamp
Richardson will not participate in OTAs, minicamp

Syndication: Detroit Free Press
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
DC Defenders v Houston Roughnecks
Is UFL plotting expansion to Oakland, Philly, New Jersey, and/or Tampa?
Atlanta Falcons v Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders cut DT Matthew Butler, five others while signing six players
Former Cowboys CB Kelvin Joseph arrested for DWI and collision involving death

  
Former Cowboys cornerback Kelvin Joseph was arrested and charged with DWI and collision involving personal injury or death early Saturday morning, according to multiple reports.

Richardson police were called a motorcycle crash on a Dallas-area highway just before 5 a.m. The 27-year-old female motorcyclist, Cody Morris, was pronounced dead at the scene.

No other vehicles were around when police arrived.

At approximately 5:39 a.m., Joseph called the Plano Police Department to report that he had been involved in a crash. Richardson police determined Joseph was involved in the crash with Morris.

Officers observed signs of intoxication while speaking to Joseph and arrested him. He remained in the Richardson City Jail on Saturday afternoon awaiting a judge to set bail.

Joseph, a second-round pick of the Cowboys in 2021, played two seasons in Dallas before spending time with the Dolphins, Seahawks and Colts. He appeared in two games for the Colts last season, seeing action on 36 special teams snaps.