Former Cowboys LB D.D. Lewis dies at 79

  
Published September 17, 2025 06:15 PM

Former Cowboys linebacker D.D. Lewis died Tuesday, his alma mater, Mississippi State, announced. Lewis was 79.

Lewis played in five Super Bowls, won two Super Bowl rings and played in the most playoff games in team history. He saw action in 27 postseason games, including the 1975 NFC Championship Game against the Rams when he made two interceptions.

Lewis might be most remembered for his quote about Texas Stadium, telling reporters that “Texas Stadium has a hole in its roof so God can watch his favorite team play.”

The Cowboys made Lewis a sixth-round pick in 1968, and he played his rookie season before serving a military commitment. Lewis returned in 1970 and backed up Chuck Howley until Howley retired in 1973.

Lewis’ final season was 1981.

He played 186 games, starting 134, and totaled eight interceptions and 15.5 sacks.