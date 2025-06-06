 Skip navigation
Former Cowboys OL Tom Rafferty dies at 70

  
Published June 5, 2025 09:20 PM

Former Cowboys offensive lineman Tom Rafferty died Thursday in Windsor, Colorado, following a stroke, Kevin Sherrington of the Dallas Morning News reports. Rafferty was 70.

Rafferty’s daughter, Rachel Powers, told Sherrington her father had been hospitalized since early May.

The Cowboys drafted Rafferty in the fourth round in 1976, and he spent his entire 14-year career in Dallas. He played with Roger Staubach and Troy Aikman.

Rafferty took over for Blaine Nye at right guard in his second season and started there for four seasons before moving to center. He played in two Super Bowls and started 167 consecutive games, the longest streak in the franchise’s history at the time.

Mark Stepnoski replaced Rafferty midway through the 1989 season, and Rafferty retired after the season. Rafferty appeared in 203 games, starting 182.

Rafferty went into sports equipment sales in his second career.