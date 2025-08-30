 Skip navigation
Former Cowboys star Lee Roy Jordan dies at 84

  
Published August 30, 2025 01:34 PM

The Cowboys announced on Saturday that Lee Roy Jordan has died at the age of 84.

Jordan was a 1963 first-round pick in Dallas and he remained with the team through the 1976 season. He was part of the team’s first Super Bowl champion team and was named a second-team All-Pro twice during his run with the Doomsday Defense in Dallas. He was inducted into the team’s Ring of Honor in 1989.

“With fearless instincts, leadership and a relentless work ethic, Jordan was the embodiment of the Cowboys spirt,” the team’s statement said.

Jordan went to Alabama and won a national title with the Crimson Tide before moving up to the NFL. He was the sixth pick in 1963 and had 32 interceptions during his time as a centerpiece of the Cowboys defense. He had four more interceptions in the playoffs, including two during the run to the Super Bowl VI title.