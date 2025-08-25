Former Eagles G.M. Jim Murray dies at 87

The man who built Philadelphia’s first Super Bowl team has died.

Former Eagles G.M. Jim Murray has passed at 87, via NBC Sports Philadelphia. He joined the team as a P.R. rep in 1969. In 1972, he became the General Manager.

Locals didn’t like the move.“My appointment not only was second-guessed, it was laughed at,” Murray said in an interview with the Philadelphia Daily News. “Nobody likes to be ridiculed.”

In 1976, Murray (who is pictured on the right, with former owner Leonard Tose) hired Dick Vermeil to coach the team. Four years later, the Eagles made it to their first Super Bowl.

The team also made it to the playoffs four times under Murray; in the decade before he became the G.M., the team had one winning season.

Murray was a Philadelphia native. He went to college at Villanova.

After leaving the Eagles, he co-founded the first Ronald McDonald House in Philadelphia.

We extend our condolences to Murray’s family, friends, and colleagues.