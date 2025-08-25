 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_dkrodgersv2_250825.jpg
Rodgers leaves door open for second year in PIT
nbc_pft_preseasonwinners_250825.jpg
PFT Draft: Preseason winners
nbc_pft_micahparsons_250825.jpg
Cowboys-Parsons situation is ‘getting ugly’

Other PFT Content

nbc_pft_shieldv2_250819.jpg
Buy Big Shield today, read it this weekend
New York Jets v New York Giants - NFL Preseason 2025
Aaron Glenn: Jets won’t be trading Breece Hall
BigShield.jpg
Get a signed book from the first box of Big Shield
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_dkrodgersv2_250825.jpg
Rodgers leaves door open for second year in PIT
nbc_pft_preseasonwinners_250825.jpg
PFT Draft: Preseason winners
nbc_pft_micahparsons_250825.jpg
Cowboys-Parsons situation is ‘getting ugly’

Other PFT Content

nbc_pft_shieldv2_250819.jpg
Buy Big Shield today, read it this weekend
New York Jets v New York Giants - NFL Preseason 2025
Aaron Glenn: Jets won’t be trading Breece Hall
BigShield.jpg
Get a signed book from the first box of Big Shield
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Former Eagles G.M. Jim Murray dies at 87

  
Published August 25, 2025 04:17 PM

The man who built Philadelphia’s first Super Bowl team has died.

Former Eagles G.M. Jim Murray has passed at 87, via NBC Sports Philadelphia. He joined the team as a P.R. rep in 1969. In 1972, he became the General Manager.

Locals didn’t like the move.“My appointment not only was second-guessed, it was laughed at,” Murray said in an interview with the Philadelphia Daily News. “Nobody likes to be ridiculed.”

In 1976, Murray (who is pictured on the right, with former owner Leonard Tose) hired Dick Vermeil to coach the team. Four years later, the Eagles made it to their first Super Bowl.

The team also made it to the playoffs four times under Murray; in the decade before he became the G.M., the team had one winning season.

Murray was a Philadelphia native. He went to college at Villanova.

After leaving the Eagles, he co-founded the first Ronald McDonald House in Philadelphia.

We extend our condolences to Murray’s family, friends, and colleagues.