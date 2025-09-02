Former Falcons G.M. Thomas Dimitroff joins Saints as consultant

One of the spiciest rivalries in the NFL is getting a little spicier.

Former Falcons G.M. Thomas Dimitroff, who built a perennial playoff contender and a Super Bowl team in his 13 seasons in Atlanta, has joined the Saints as a consultant.

Via Albert Bree of SI.com, Dimitroff was with the Saints throughout training camp and the preseason.

In the latest hiring cycle, Dimitroff interviewed for the G.M. job with the Jets and the Titans. In a league where coaches routinely get recycles, it remains difficult for General Managers to get a second bite at the apple — even those who had sustained success like Dimitroff, a two-time NFL executive of the year.

In New Orleans, Dimitroff with assist long-time G.M. Mickey Loomis with all facets of the operation, per Breer.

It can’t hurt — and it could greatly help. The Saints have work to do in their fourth season post-Sean Payton. And Dimitroff, who picked Matt Ryan in his first draft with the Falcons, could be instrumental in the decisions to be made after 2025 regarding the future of the position.

Especially if the Saints end up earning a high pick in the 2026 draft.