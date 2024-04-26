 Skip navigation
Former NFL lineman Korey Cunningham dies at 28

  
Published April 26, 2024 10:10 AM

Korey Cunningham, a lineman who played for three NFL teams, has died at the age of 28.

The Giants, whom Cunningham played for in 2021 and 2022, confirmed today that he died.

“We are saddened to hear of the passing of Korey Cunningham,” the Giants said in a statement. “He was a vital part of the spirit and camaraderie of the locker room. Our thoughts are with Korey’s family, friends and teammates.”

Cunningham was reportedly found dead at his home in New Jersey. There is no information about his cause of death.

A 2018 seventh-round draft pick out of Cincinnati, Cunningham played for the Cardinals in 2018 and Patriots in 2019 and 2020 before signing with the Giants in 2021.