Former Jets coach Adam Gase attends Broncos practice

On the surface, it might seem like the next chapter in the unlikely back-and-forth between the Broncos and Jets. The truth is far less interesting.

Former Jets (and Dolphins) coach Adam Gase attended Broncos practice on Friday.

“[Senior defensive assistant] Joe Vitt is his father-in-law,” Payton told reporters on Friday. “I met Adam way back when he was coaching. I want to say even before here [as offensive coordinator in Denver]. We’ve always had a good relationship. When they had an off week, they’d come by New Orleans so his kids could see their grandfather and grandmother. I’ve known him for a long time. The success he had here — it’s been a while since he’s been here, but those guys put up great numbers. He’s now taking care of the kids, teaching, taking them to little league and golfing. It was good to see him.”

Gase coached the Jets before Robert Saleh, running the team in 2019 and 2020. Before that, Gase coached the Dolphins for three years, leading them to the playoffs in his first season.

He hasn’t coached since being fired by the Jets. In 2022, some within the Patriots organization believed he’d be hired as offensive coordinator — which obviously would have gone better than entrusting the offense to long-time defensive coach Matt Patricia and long-time special-teams coach Joe Judge.

Could Gase return at some point? There are few places that would be more intriguing than Denver.