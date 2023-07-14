Former NFL defensive end Joe Campbell dies at 68

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NBA: Summer League-Portland Trail Blazers at Houston Rockets
Vegas SL Day 7: Seriously, how did Cam Whitmore slide so far?
  • Noah Rubin
    ,
  • Noah Rubin
    ,
New York Mets v Arizona Diamondbacks
Pickups of the Day: Tommy Boy
  • George Bissell
    ,
  • George Bissell
    ,
Minnesota Golden Gophers remain undefeated after winning against Penn State

2023 Big Ten Betting Preview Series: Minnesota Golden Gophers
  • Eric Froton
    ,
  • Eric Froton
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_mcilroyreaction_230713.jpg
McIlroy would rather retire than play in LIV Golf
nbc_golf_gc_hunanandmcilroy_230713.jpg
An, McIlroy start strong at Genesis Scottish Open
nbc_golf_barbasolrd1_230713.jpg
Highlights: 2023 Barbasol Championship, Round 1

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NBA: Summer League-Portland Trail Blazers at Houston Rockets
Vegas SL Day 7: Seriously, how did Cam Whitmore slide so far?
  • Noah Rubin
    ,
  • Noah Rubin
    ,
New York Mets v Arizona Diamondbacks
Pickups of the Day: Tommy Boy
  • George Bissell
    ,
  • George Bissell
    ,
Minnesota Golden Gophers remain undefeated after winning against Penn State

2023 Big Ten Betting Preview Series: Minnesota Golden Gophers
  • Eric Froton
    ,
  • Eric Froton
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_mcilroyreaction_230713.jpg
McIlroy would rather retire than play in LIV Golf
nbc_golf_gc_hunanandmcilroy_230713.jpg
An, McIlroy start strong at Genesis Scottish Open
nbc_golf_barbasolrd1_230713.jpg
Highlights: 2023 Barbasol Championship, Round 1

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Former NFL defensive end Joe Campbell dies at 68

  
Published July 14, 2023 04:27 AM

Joe Campbell, a defensive end who played for the Saints, Raiders and Buccaneers, has died at the age of 68.

After starring at Maryland, Campbell was selected by the Saints with the seventh overall pick in the 1977 NFL draft.

During his fourth season, Campbell was traded to the Raiders, and he helped them win the Super Bowl that year.

Campbell finished his career in 1981 with the Buccaneers.

Campbell’s brother told the Delaware News Journal that Campbell was found dead after going for a hike and apparently suffering a cardiac event.