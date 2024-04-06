Former NFL OL coach Larry Beightol dies at 81

Former Packers offensive line coach Larry Beightol died Thursday in Fayetteville, Arkansas, the team announced. The cause of death was heart failure, dementia and complications from diabetes.

He was 81.

Beightol coached Green Bay’s offensive line from 1999-2005.

Ray Rhodes hired him, but Beightol spent six of his seven seasons with the Packers under Mike Sherman. He tutored four players who ended up in the Packers Hall of Fame in center Frank Winters, guard Marco Rivera and tackles Chad Clifton and Mark Tauscher.

Beightol, a native of Pittsburgh, played football at Catawba College in Salisbury, North Carolina. He began his coaching career at the College of William & Mary in 1968.

In his one year as a head coach with Louisiana Tech, he went 2-8 in 1979.

Overall, Beightol spent 22 years coaching offensive linemen with eight NFL teams: Falcons, 1986; Bucs, 1987-88; Chargers, 1989; Jets, 1990-94; Oilers, 1995; Dolphins, 1996-98; Packers; and Lions, 2006.